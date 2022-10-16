Update Traffic Advisory Battleground Ave and Pisgah Church Rd 10162022

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Update: Traffic Advisory
The northbound and southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue are closed between Pisgah Church Road and Sourwood Road.
GREENSBORO, NC (October 16, 2022) – Please be advised the northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue is closed between Pisgah Church Road and Westridge Road Drive due to a traffic accident involving power lines down.
Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas.
