Update traffic advisory 819 N Eugene at Sternberger

**** UPDATE: This area is still closed to traffic and is not expected to reopen for an extended period of time. Those attending the Greensboro Grasshoppers game this evening are requested to use alternate routes and are asked to find parking away from this area.****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (August 10, 2019) – Due to a water main break, North Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and Sternberger Place is closed to all traffic. Water Resources has been notified.

Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

###

Amy J. Wolfford Washburn

Supervisor, Police Watch Operations Center

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336-373-3879

(m) 336-430-1177

Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Amy.Washburn@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.