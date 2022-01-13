Update Traffic Advisory 40 and W Gate City Blvd 01132022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Update: All lanes of 40 eastbound are now open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 13, 2022) – Please be advised, Three lanes of 40 eastbound just east of W Gate City Blvd will be shut down due to a vehicle collision. Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

