UPDATE Traffic Advisory 10.21.2018 I-40W at 217

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

All lanes of westbound I-40 are now open.

GREENSBORO, NC (October 21, 2018) Two westbound lanes of I-40 between West Gate City Boulevard and Highway 220 are shut down due to a traffic accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to use alternate routes of travel.

