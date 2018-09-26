UPDATE: Traffic Advisory 09/26/2018 N Elm and Cone Blvd

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

Power has been restored and the signals are now working at the intersection of North Elm Street and East Cone Boulevard.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2018) – Motorists are asked to use caution at N Elm Street and E Cone Blvd. due to the signal lights being out from a power outage.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

