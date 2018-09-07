UPDATE: Traffic Advisory 09.07.2018 Gate City btw Groometown and Lakehaven

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
Gate City Boulevard is now open to all traffic.
GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, northbound Gate City Boulevard between Groometown Road and Lakehaven Place is closed.
Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
