UPDATE: Traffic Advisory 09.07.2018 Gate City btw Groometown and Lakehaven

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

Gate City Boulevard is now open to all traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2018) – Due to an accident with injuries, northbound Gate City Boulevard between Groometown Road and Lakehaven Place is closed.

Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

