UPDATE Traffic Advisory 08/21/2018 W Friendly btw Elm and Eugene

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
All lanes of West Friendly Avenue are now open.
GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – Be advised that West Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Eugene Street is reduced down to one lane due to a waterline repair. The lanes will be closed until an undetermined time this evening.
