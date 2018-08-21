UPDATE Traffic Advisory 08/21/2018 W Friendly btw Elm and Eugene

August 21, 2018

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

All lanes of West Friendly Avenue are now open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 20, 2018) – Be advised that West Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Eugene Street is reduced down to one lane due to a waterline repair. The lanes will be closed until an undetermined time this evening.

