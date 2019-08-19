Update Traffic Advisory 08.19.2019 Yanceyville Street Bessemer Ave

[GPD Logo]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

*******************Update All Lanes Are Now Open*******************

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – Due to a traffic accident, Yanceyville Street northbound is closed at Bessemer Avenue until further notice. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.

