UPDATE: Traffic Advisory 08.11.2019 English St.

*** UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY ***
The area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue is clear for all traffic.
GREENSBORO, NC (August 11, 2019) -Motorist are ask to avoid the area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue in reference to a vehicle fire.
All traffic is advised to please use an alternate route for travel.
No further information is available at this time.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.