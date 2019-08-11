UPDATE: Traffic Advisory 08.11.2019 English St.

*** UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY ***

The area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue is clear for all traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 11, 2019) -Motorist are ask to avoid the area of English Street and Bessemer Avenue in reference to a vehicle fire.

All traffic is advised to please use an alternate route for travel.

No further information is available at this time.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

