UPDATE Traffic Advisory 06.30.2020 Randleman at I-40

UPDATE: TRAFFIC ADVISORY – RANDLEMAN ROAD AT INTERSTATE 40

Randleman Road at I-40 is now open to all traffic.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2020) – All northbound lanes of Randleman Road near the Interstate 40 exchange are closed due to a traffic crash with reported injuries. Only one lane is open on the southbound side at this time. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in this area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

