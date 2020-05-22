UPDATE Traffic Advisory 05.22.2020 Jefferson Rd.

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory

Jefferson Road is now open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2020) – Please be advised, Jefferson Road is shut down between Bennington Road and Charlottesville Road due to a fallen tree which has struck power lines. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route or use caution if traveling in the area.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

