UPDATE Traffic Advisory 05.08.2020 Vandalia at Rehobeth Ch.

Vandalia Road at Rehobeth Church Road is back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 8, 2020) – Vandalia Road at Rehobeth Church Road is closed due to a traffic collision involving minor injuries. Motorist are asked to use caution if traveling in the area and to find an alternate route of travel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

