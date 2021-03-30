UPDATE: Traffic advisory 03-29-2021 East Market Street

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

***UPDATE ALL LANES ARE RE-OPENED***

ROAD CLOSURE – 2400 Block of East Market Street

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2021) – Both directions of travel in the area around the 2400 block of east Market Street due to a traffic crash, with one injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

