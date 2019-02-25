UPDATE: Traffic Advisory 02.25.2019 Hern and Lacy Aves.

UPDATE: Traffic Advisory
Hern Avenue and Lacy Avenue are both open to traffic.
GREENSBORO, NC (February 25, 2019) – Due to a structure fire, Hern Avenue and Lacy Avenue are closed between Wooddale Lane and Elwell Avenue.
Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
