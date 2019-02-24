Update Traffic Advisory 02.24.2019 S Holden

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

***************ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN***********

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 24, 2019) – All lanes of Farmington Road between South Holden Road and Stonesthrow Road are closed due to an accident with injuries.

Please use caution in the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

