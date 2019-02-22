Update Traffic Advisory 02.22.2019 WGCB at I-40

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 22, 2019 10:12 pm

*****UPDATE: Traffic Advisory*****
All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard are now open.

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2019) – Westbound West Gate City Boulevard is shut down at I-40 due to an accident with injuries.

Please use caution in the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

###

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
