UPDATE: Silver Alert Nola Renata Cotton 07.28.2019

*****UPDATE: Silver Alert Greensboro NC*****

Mrs. Cotton has returned safely to her home.

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2019) At 6:14pm on 07/27/2019, Mrs. Nola Renata Cotton was reported missing from 1719 Hannaford Road, Greensboro, NC.

Mrs. Cotton has not returned to this location and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for her.

Mrs. Cotton is described as a black female, brown eyes, brown hair in a short afro, 61 years of age, 5’2″, and 170 pounds. ***Photo attached***

It is unknown what Mrs. Cotton was wearing at the time.

She is believed to be driving a white 2016 Volkswagon Jetta, with a NC license plate FAE-9631. There is no known direction of travel or destination.

Mrs. Cotton suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment.



Anyone with information is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

