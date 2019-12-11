UPDATE Silver Alert McClain

*****SILVER ALERT CANCELLED*****

Quentel Antwoin McClain has been found.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 11, 2019) At 8:12 p.m. Quentel Antwoin McClain was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mr. Quentel McClain is a 32 year old African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and red shirt with camo pants and blue shoes.

Mr. McClain suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

***Photo attached***

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. McClain is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

