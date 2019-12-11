UPDATE Silver Alert McClain

*****SILVER ALERT CANCELLED*****
Quentel Antwoin McClain has been found.
GREENSBORO, NC (December 11, 2019) At 8:12 p.m. Quentel Antwoin McClain was reported missing from the Greensboro area.
Mr. Quentel McClain is a 32 year old African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and red shirt with camo pants and blue shoes.
Mr. McClain suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.
***Photo attached***
####
Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. McClain is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.
Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.