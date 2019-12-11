UPDATE Silver Alert McClain

*****SILVER ALERT CANCELLED*****

Quentel Antwoin McClain has been found.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 11, 2019) At 8:12 p.m. Quentel Antwoin McClain was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mr. Quentel McClain is a 32 year old African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and red shirt with camo pants and blue shoes.

Mr. McClain suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. McClain is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

