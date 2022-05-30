Update Silver Alert cancelled for Ronnie Lee Williams

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. M.J. Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*******Silver Alert has been cancelled Mr. Williams has been found safe and returned home*****

SILVER ALERT

GREENSBORO, NC (May 28, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Ronnie Lee Williams. Mr. Williams is a 58-year-old black male. Mr. Williams is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. Mr. Williams was last seen at 2400 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC on May 28th, 2022. Mr. Williams is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Neal is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #