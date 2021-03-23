UPDATE SILVER ALERT CANCELED PETERIA MOORER 3-23-2021

UPDATE: MS. MOORER HAS BEEN LOCATED; SILVER ALERT IS CANCELED

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2021) At 12:06 a.m. on 3/22/2021, Ms. Peteria Brianna Moorer was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Ms. Moorer has not been located at this time and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for her.

Ms. Moorer is described as a Black Female approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 135 pounds with Black hair and Brown Eyes

.

Ms. Moorer was last seen wearing zip up red ribbed jacket, gray basketball shorts, black and white shoes with red and clear glasses.

Ms Moorer was last seen on foot, with an unknown direction of travel.

Ms. Moorer suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

###

Anyone with information or who has seen Ms.Moorer is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

