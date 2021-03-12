Update Shaw ST Homicide

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Aggravated Assault **Update**

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2021) – This has now been upgraded to a homicide. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Melquan Glover. The next of kin has been notified.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 12, 2021) – On 3.12.2021 at 7:14 p.m. police responded to the 200 block of Shaw Street and 100 block of Huffman Street reference a shooting. Officers located four gunshot victims who were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is closed to the public at both affected areas.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

