Update Press Release Vehicle Fire E Gate City

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 23, 2021 5:41 pm

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: All lanes of E Gate City are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – Due to a vehicle fire with no injuries-E Gate City Blvd between Benbow Rd and Duke St will be closed in both lanes. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

