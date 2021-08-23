Update Press Release Vehicle Fire E Gate City

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004
Traffic Advisory
UPDATE: All lanes of E Gate City are back open.
GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – Due to a vehicle fire with no injuries-E Gate City Blvd between Benbow Rd and Duke St will be closed in both lanes. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
# # # #
# # # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.