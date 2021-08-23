Update Press Release Vehicle Fire E Gate City

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: All lanes of E Gate City are back open.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – Due to a vehicle fire with no injuries-E Gate City Blvd between Benbow Rd and Duke St will be closed in both lanes. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

# # # #

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.