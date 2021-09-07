Update Press Release Traffic Advisory

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-5004

Traffic Advisory

UPDATE: All lanes of E Market St are back open

GREENSBORO, NC (September 7, 2021) – Due to a vehicle collision involving minor injuries-All lanes of E Market St between Booker and Shaw St are closed pending completion of the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

