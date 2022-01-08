Update Press Release Traffic Advisory Wend Ave

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
UPDATE: Wendover Avenue is now open
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2022) – Please be advised Wendover Avenue Eastbound will be completely shut down at South Holden Road due to a vehicle collision with injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Holden Road.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.
