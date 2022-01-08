Update Press Release Traffic Advisory Wend Ave

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 8, 2022 8:38 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPDATE: Wendover Avenue is now open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2022) – Please be advised Wendover Avenue Eastbound will be completely shut down at South Holden Road due to a vehicle collision with injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Holden Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

