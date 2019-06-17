UPDATE: Press Release – Traffic Advisory I-40 Galimore Dairy Rd

***ALL EAST BOUND LANES ARE OPEN. TWO WEST BOUND LANES REMAIN CLOSED***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – Be advised that the east and west bound lanes of

I-40, west of Galimore Dairy Rd, are down to two lanes of travel due to a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.

All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel and to use caution in the area.

