***ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN ***

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 18, 2019) – Due to a down tree in the roadway resulting from a single-vehicle collision involving property damage-only one southbound lane of Battleground Avenue at Devonshire Drive are open to traffic.

