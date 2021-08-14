Update Press Release Silver Alert Ms. Gloria Marti

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE : August 14, 2021 Ms. Marti was found safe in Stokes Co

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

++ Silver Alert ++

GREENSBORO, NC (August 14, 2021) – On 8.13.2021 at 8:15 p.m. – Police responded to Tractor Supply Company on 4104 S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to a missing 75-year old female identified as Gloria Marti. She was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on 8.13.2021.

Ms. Marti is a white-female, 5’05, 127 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of a dog and black pants.

She was operating a dark red Lexus ES350 with a green decal on rear windshield which read: Kiwa Islands. The vehicle had an Ohio registration plate: GID-1192.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Marti’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.