Update Press Release: Homicide Teakwood Dr 05052019

UPDATE: The deceased in this incident has been identified as Diamond Zykia Lytle, B/F 25, of Greensboro. During the course of the investigation, Police developed information the incident was domestic related. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

Homicide Investigation on Teakwood Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2019) — At approximately 11:20 p.m., Police responded to the 100 Block of Teakwood Drive in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival police located two females suffering from apparent stab wounds. Lifesaving efforts were attempted. One female was transported to a local hospital and the other was pronounced deceased at the scene by Guilford County EMS personnel. The Police are not looking for any additional persons at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

