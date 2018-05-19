Update Press Release: Hidden Lake Ct

UPDATE: Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2018) – One of the victims located at 716 Hidden Lake Court has been identified as Pamela Crumpton Hooks, B/F, 34. Mrs. Hooks was transported to a local hospital where she died from an apparent gunshot wound. The second victim is still receiving treatment at an area hospital and is in critical condition. That victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending the investigation.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

Police Investigating Shooting at 716 Hidden Lake Ct.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2018) – At 9:36 p.m. police responded to a shooting call at 716 Hidden Lake Court in Greensboro. Upon arrival police located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police, Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.

