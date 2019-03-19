UPDATE: Press Release 03.19.2019 US 220 N

*****UPDATE: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – US 220 N*****

The driver has been identified as Carlos Jerome Little (B/M/ 10-10-1981) of High Point, NC. Family has been notified.

GREENSBORO, NC (March 19, 2019) – On Tuesday, 03/19/2019, at 12:02am, Greensboro Police responded to the area of US 220 North in between I-40 and West Meadowview Road, in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

A vehicle was exiting I-40 West onto US 220 North, when the vehicle ran off the road to the right into a wooded area near Cliffwood Drive and Monterey Street. The driver of the vehicle was extricated and taken by Guilford County EMS to a local hospital where the victim was pronounced dead. The release of the victim’s identity is pending the notification of family.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

###

