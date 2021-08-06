Update Power Outage West Market Street 08/06/22021

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: Power has been restored
Power Outage

GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2021) – Be advised there is a power outage in the W. Market St. corridor between Green Valley Road and South Holden Rd. Duke Power is aware and estimates power will be restored by 3:45 PM.

Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

