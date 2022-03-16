Update: News Release: GuilfordWorks and PATH Partner to Host PATH Regional Healthcare Job Expo

The time for the event is 10 am to 1 pm.
From: Keys, Jake
Sent: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 10:33 AM
Subject: News Release: GuilfordWorks and PATH Partner to Host PATH Regional Healthcare Job Expo
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Joyce Rice
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-882-4141 ext. 8575
GuilfordWorks and PATH Partner to Host PATH Regional Healthcare Job Expo
on March 30
GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2022) – GuilfordWorks and Piedmont Area for Triad Healthcare (PATH) will host the PATH Regional Healthcare Expo, an online, virtual event, from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, March 30. Registration<app.premiervirtual.com/events/f9e7a86b-6427-464a-a904-5bae214373ea/path-regional-healthcare-expo> is required.
Some of the region’s top healthcare employers will be available to meet participants via chat and video conference to discuss job openings.
Participating employers include:
* Cone Health
* Novant Health
* UNC Health
* Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Inc.
* ComForCare of Winston-Salem
* The Well-Spring Group
* Pennybyrn Retirement Community
* Bethany Medical Center
* Bayada Home Health Care
* Eagle Physicians
* Home Instead
* A Servant’s Heart
* And more
“Healthcare workers have always been and continue to be critical to our community; however, there remains a shortage of workers today,” said PATH Chairperson Trip Smithdeal. “This event allows anyone interested in starting a career in healthcare to meet with representatives from the area’s top healthcare providers and facilities.”
This event is presented by PATH with supporting partners: GuilfordWorks, DavidsonWorks, PTRC Workforce Development Board, Regional Workforce Development Board, and PATH membership association body.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>