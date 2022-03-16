Update: News Release: GuilfordWorks and PATH Partner to Host PATH Regional Healthcare Job Expo

UPDATE:

The time for the event is 10 am to 1 pm.

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Joyce Rice

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-882-4141 ext. 8575

GuilfordWorks and PATH Partner to Host PATH Regional Healthcare Job Expo

on March 30

GREENSBORO, NC (March 16, 2022) – GuilfordWorks and Piedmont Area for Triad Healthcare (PATH) will host the PATH Regional Healthcare Expo, an online, virtual event, from 10 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, March 30. Registration<app.premiervirtual.com/events/f9e7a86b-6427-464a-a904-5bae214373ea/path-regional-healthcare-expo> is required.

Some of the region’s top healthcare employers will be available to meet participants via chat and video conference to discuss job openings.

Participating employers include:

* Cone Health

* Novant Health

* UNC Health

* Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Inc.

* ComForCare of Winston-Salem

* The Well-Spring Group

* Pennybyrn Retirement Community

* Bethany Medical Center

* Bayada Home Health Care

* Eagle Physicians

* Home Instead

* A Servant’s Heart

* And more

“Healthcare workers have always been and continue to be critical to our community; however, there remains a shortage of workers today,” said PATH Chairperson Trip Smithdeal. “This event allows anyone interested in starting a career in healthcare to meet with representatives from the area’s top healthcare providers and facilities.”

This event is presented by PATH with supporting partners: GuilfordWorks, DavidsonWorks, PTRC Workforce Development Board, Regional Workforce Development Board, and PATH membership association body.

# # #

