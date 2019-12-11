UPDATE Homicide 12/11/2019 Immanuel Rd.

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

Police Investigating Homicide

UPDATE

The suspect identified for the murder of Mack Porter has been identified. On 12/09/2019 Braxton Bridges (29 years of age) was arrested, he was charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy.

Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (November 29, 2019) – This afternoon at approximately 2:10 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Immanuel Road and Rowe St to a “Gunshot Wound” call . Upon arrival one male victim was located inside of a vehicle that was parked in the 2500 Block of Immanuel Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital; however he died shortly after arriving at the medical facility. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the area to conduct a detailed investigation of the incident.

It appears as if the victim was shot while they were sitting inside of a vehicle. After they were shot an unknown suspect vehicle fled the area. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

