UPDATE Homicide 06.20.2019 16th St.

Police Investigating Homicide

***UPDATE***

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2019) The victim in this incident has been identified as Korey Lee Fitzgerald, B/M 39 years old, of Greensboro.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 20, 2019) – On 6/20/2019 at approximately 1:06 p.m. Greensboro Police were dispatched to 2107 16th Street in reference to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival they found a subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts were made but the victim succumbed to his wounds. This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

