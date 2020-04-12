UPDATE Homicide 04.12.2020 500 block Mystic Dr.

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: HOMICIDE

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2020) The Aggravated Assault on the 500 block of Mystic Drive has been upgraded to a Homicide. The victim has been identified as Aisjon Teasley, black male, 23 years old. Next of kin has been notified. This is Greensboro’s ninth Homicide of the year.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2020) – At approximately 1:00 a.m. Greensboro Police were dispatched to a shooting on the 500 block of Mystic Dr. Responding officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot trauma. Detectives and officers are currently on scene investigating the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #

Jacqueline B Lowe, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[badge_patch_color%20250psd[1]]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.