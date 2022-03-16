Update: Greensboro Police Press Release Traffic Advisory I-840 W 785 N 03.15.2022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: All roads are back open

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2022) – Please be advised, the off ramp from I-840 W / 785 N onto I-40 W will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

There is nothing further to release on the investigation at this time.

Shameka Thomas, Watch Operations Specialist

