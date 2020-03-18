UPDATE: GCS Distributing Meals Media Availability

UPDATE: Slight change, please communicate to your news staffs. We will still begin at SWANN MIDDLE, however the interview portion and video of grab-and-go sites has been moved to WILEY ELEMENTARY. Apologies for the late notice. See changes highlighted in yellow, below.

Thank you!

For Immediate Release: March 18, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Distributing Meals Media Availability

-MEDIA ALERT-

WHAT: On Wednesday, GCS will begin its grab-and-go meal distribution. The district has designated Swann Middle and Wiley Elementary as the sites where media will be allowed to film. Media may film buses being loaded at Swann since it is a production site for the meals. Wiley will be where media will be able to film students picking up meals since it is one of the grab-and-go sites. Although media won’t be permitted inside the buildings, this should allow media to capture the entire process.

A district leader will also be in attendance at Wiley Elementary to answer questions at 11 a.m. about the program. We expect buses to be loaded at approximately 10 – 10:30 a.m. at Swann. Families can pick up meals between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHEN: 10 a.m.; A district leader will be available for interviews at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Swann Middle, 811 Cypress Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

CONTACT: Janson Silvers, (336) 669-3309

