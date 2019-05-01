Update: Gate CIty Blvd is NOW OPEN

Posted By: Greensboro 101 May 1, 2019 4:55 am

*****GATE CITY BLVD IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2019 ) – Please be advised that Gate City Boulevard between Tate Street and Dillard Street in both directions are closed at this time due to a vehicle crash.

No further information is available at this time.

Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

[Badges]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-Gate-City-Blvd-05012019.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE