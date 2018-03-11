Update: Eastbound Wendover is now open

Posted By: Greensboro 101 March 11, 2018 12:08 pm

*****UPDATE: Eastbound Wendover Avenue is now open*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2018) – Be advised that Eastbound Wendover Avenue is down to one lane between Lanada Road and I-40 Eastbound due to a vehicle accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in this area.

.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory-EBWendoverat-Lanada.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Update: Eastbound Wendover is now open"

Leave a comment