Update: Eastbound Wendover is now open

*****UPDATE: Eastbound Wendover Avenue is now open*****

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2018) – Be advised that Eastbound Wendover Avenue is down to one lane between Lanada Road and I-40 Eastbound due to a vehicle accident involving injuries. Motorists are asked utilize alternate routes of travel and use caution in this area.

