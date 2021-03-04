Update- Crime Stoppers Reward Increased: Up to $5,000 in Elmwood Dr./Cornwallis Dr. Shooting Assault Case

Crime Stoppers Reward grows to (up to) $5,000 in February 13th Shooting Assault Case:

Case# 2021-0213-181

On February 13, 2021, at approximately 5:50p.m., a shooting occurred at the corner of W. Cornwallis Dr. and Elmwood Dr. Multiple projectiles were fired into an occupied vehicle causing injury to the driver. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 336-373-1000 or visit P3tips.com<p3tips.com/?fbclid=IwAR0zeJhP2PsSFdP797_GgewRNbua0qLtfn9znoRASqKRZqDrULpMfYrJY2Y> or submit a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app.

All three ways are 100% anonymous.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $3,000 has been donated by anonymous donors.

Total reward up to $5,000.00.

Thank you!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Crime Stoppers Office: (336) 574-4020

Criminal Investigations Division: (336) 373-2255

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

