Update Correction Traffic Advisory Wendover Avenue 11.01.2019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*********************Update All Lanes Are Clear*****************

*****************Correction*******************

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (November 1, 2019) -Please be advised that west and east bound Wendover Avenue at Stanley Road is delayed due to a traffic collision investigation.

Please use caution in this area and try to use alternate routes of travel if possible.

