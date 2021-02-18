UPDATE – All Greensboro Public Library Locations Closed Due to Inclement Weather

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

All Greensboro Public Library Locations Closed Due to Inclement Weather

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2021) – The Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum are closed today due to inclement weather. For more information on Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<mail.greensboro-nc.gov/owa/redir.aspx?REF=TrkTy65bi6E60DRRE4ng3ew4FCQHhmGkViHn8vtC4gxt_hdEuWDYCAFodHRwOi8vd3d3LmdyZWVuc2Jvcm9saWJyYXJ5Lm9yZw..>.

