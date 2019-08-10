UPDATE: Aggravated Assault/Traffic Advisory 08.10.2019 Alamance Ch. Rd.

UPDATE: Aggravated Assault/Traffic Advisory

The Police investigation has concluded and citizens should no longer avoid the area.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 10, 2019) – Police are asking citizens to avoid the area of Alamance Church Road and Bristol Road due to an ongoing aggravated assault investigation.

Please avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel.

