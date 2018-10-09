Update : Aggravated Assault on Randolph Av

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Aggravated Assault
****UPDATE****
The Greensboro Police Department has identified the victim as Shaquan Montale Washington, B/M 27 years old of Greensboro. This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.
GREENSBORO, NC (October 9, 2018) – On 10.9.2018 at 12:18 a.m. – Police responded to the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers located a subject deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspect information was available.
The investigation is ongoing.
The 1200 block of Randolph Avenue is closed due to the active investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
