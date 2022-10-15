Update Aggravated Assault – Lincoln Street 10142022

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Josie Cambareri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: Aggravated Assault

The following individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident at 1200 Lincoln St.

Na’im Williams-Donnell 24, a juvenile by petition, Sentellis Cooper 18, and Rashoud Carter 18 were charged with:

Felony Possession of Firearm on School Property

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

Rashoud Carter 18 was also charged with:

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

And served with a legal paper

Nasir Shipman 18 will be charged with a warrant for arrest with:

Felony Possession of Firearm on School Property

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

There are no suspect(s) identified at this time.

No further information at this time.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:18 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a Discharge of Firearm call in the 1200 block of Lincoln Street. Upon their arrival they located one victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound, who has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #