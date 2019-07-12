Update Aggravated Assault 07.12.2019 900 Block of Benjamin Benson Street

[GPD Logo]

[G_logo]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Watch Operations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3573

Update********Correction*********

Update (July 12, 2019) The victim has been identified as Cameron Goins, 22 years old, of High Point.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2019) – On 7.10.2017 at 4:54 p.m. – Greensboro Police responded to the 900-block of Benjamin Benson Street in reference to an aggravated assault. The condition of the victim is still being evaluated at this time.

Benjamin Benson Street is closed between John Dimrey Drive and Morris St. All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.