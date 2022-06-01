UPDATE: 2022 Graduation Media Briefing

For Immediate Release: June 1, 2022

WHAT: Superintendent Contreras will discuss some of accomplishments of the Class of 2022 and highlight 13 of its outstanding seniors. Photo and interview opportunities with the graduates, and graduation rehearsals will be available before and after the briefing.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, The Terrace

MORE INFO ABOUT THE GRADUATES:

Christian Atwater, Ragsdale High School, is a mentor to young women in the Leadership LINKS program, helps Nigerian refugees through fundraisers and food drives, and serves as the captain of the Ragsdale Women’s basketball team. She plans to study sports management at college in the fall.

Dat Che, Smith High School, will be the first member of his family to attend college. This fall, he plans to attend UNCG to major in computer science, with the end goal of working in the gaming industry.

Alex Cook, High Point Central High School, is co-valedictorian of his graduating class, as well as a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, student government and the InterAct Club. This year, he also served as team captain for both the Varsity Baseball and Basketball teams. He plans to major in Statistics and Analytics at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Lindsey Cockburn, Weaver Academy, began her high school career as a theatre major at Weaver, but during her time there, she also discovered a love of carpentry. She began helping build homes in the areas destroyed by the 2018 tornado. Now, she is one of only 25 students in the country accepted into the American College of Building Arts.

Keyri Romero Fuentes, Northeast High School, moved to the U.S. from El Salvador when she was six years old, due to the passing of several family members and fear for her safety. Once here, she worked hard to thrive academically. She was a junior marshal, member of the BETA Club and National Honor Society. She will study nursing at UNCG this fall.

Leslee Garcia-Espindola, Middle College at Bennett, is a passionate advocate for the Native American culture. She worked to educate everyone at the Middle College at Bennet on the culture, history and struggles of Native Americans in the U.S., and took her advocacy to the next level by organizing a coat drive for her tribe’s reservation in South Dakota. Leslee will attend UNCG next year.

Janjay Gardea, Northern High School, started the Future Change Foundation with her older sister. Last year, Janjay and her father visited 15 schools in Liberia to determine their educational needs and donated 515 backpacks filled with school supplies. She will attend Campbell University to study International Business and Administration.

LaDaniel Gatling, Page High School, was captain of the swim team, ran track and was a member the Team Voyage Club, where young men of color met to uplift and support one another to make a positive impact in their school. He also served as a voice for his community on both the principal and superintendent student advisory councils. He will major in mechanical engineering at NC State.

Juan Miguel Duran Hernandez, Eastern High School, was born in Columbia and had to adjust to life in the United States as a child. He worked hard to learn English and to do well in school. He was accepted to 15 different universities across the country, and will attend NC State with plans to major in engineering.

Stratton Murphy, Andrews High School, took advantage of GCS’ Career and College Promise program, dually-enrolling in GTCC on the Art Associate’s pathway. He will attend N.C. State’s Honors and Scholars Program, majoring in English as pre-law.

Abigail Repko, Southwest High School, has been on the Honor Roll since her freshman year, and is a member of the National Honor Society, Students Against Violence Everywhere and was president of the Beta Club. This year, she was also co-captain of both the volleyball and softball teams, and all-conference in softball. She also earned the Service-Learning Diploma by completing at least 187 hours of service to the community. This fall, she will study criminal justice at Appalachian State.

Joshua Scovens, Middle College at N.C. A&T, graduated as the valedictorian for his class this year and received the Bill Lee Scholarship for his academic and athletic achievements. He earned an appointment to West Point U.S. Military Academy and will continue to play basketball on a full scholarship. He plans to major in Biology.

Jenny Tran, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, is a Greenhouse Scholar and intern at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, president of her school’s Service-Learning Ambassadors, a representative in the Service and Social Justice Committee and organized her school’s Operation Bedroll initiative to crochet recycled bags into bed mats for those experiencing homelessness. She will attend UNC-Chapel Hill as a Chancellor’s Science Scholar, majoring in biology.

