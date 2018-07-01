UPDATE: 1700 Fairfax Road Homicide 72018

***UPDATE***
UPDATE: Homicide
GREENSBORO, NC (July 1, 2018) – One of the shooting victims located in the 1700 block of Fairfax Road has been pronounced deceased. This victim was identified as Dionte’ Raynard Bethea, B/M, 23, of Greensboro.
The second victim is still receiving treatment at an area hospital. This victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending the investigation.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.
Police Investigating Aggravated Assault
GREENSBORO, NC (July 01, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a shooting which occurred at 1700 Fairfax Rd. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 12:37 am. When officers arrived they located two male victims, each suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No further information is being released at this time as Police and Emergency personnel are currently on scene investigating the incident
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.
