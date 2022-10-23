UPDATE — 10-23-22 Aggravated Assault – 2000blk of Bywood Rd

Aggravated AssaultUPDATED

GREENSBORO, NC (October 23, 2022) – On October 23, 2022, at approximately 1:17 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a Discharge of Firearm call in the 2000 block of Bywood Road. Upon their arrival, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

