Unsolved Homicide: Jakaylen Chambers, age 14

Unsolved Homicide: Up to $5,000 Reward

Victim: Jakaylen Chambers, age 14

On 02/01/2022 at approximately 12:21am, officers responded to 1625 McPherson Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers located 14 year old Jakaylen Chambers, who was a victim of a gunshot wound. Prior to the shooting he was inside the home playing video games. He was transported to Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Jakaylen’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual(s) responsible.

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com/>

